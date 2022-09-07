According to state Rep. Rosemary Brown, chair of the Urban Affairs Committee, about 2.8 million Pennsylvanians live in common-interest communities and 80% of new developments have this type of plan.

My husband and I live in the Crossgates Homeowners Association, which is a planned urban development — one of the top three types of common-interest communities in Pennsylvania, according to the Duquesne Law Review.

When we purchased our townhouse more than 10 years ago, the contract we signed did not restrict the installation of solar panels. We submitted our proposal for solar panels to the Crossgates architectural committee, and our request was denied.

Shortly thereafter, the homeowners association passed a new rule stating that solar panels were not permitted because they did not fit the “aesthetic” guidelines of the community. This rule was never voted on by two-thirds of the Crossgates residents.

Given the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, we would like to make a clean energy choice and install solar panels to receive our 30% tax credit for the cost of this installation.

In my view, all Pennsylvanians should have the right to choose their energy supplier and help fight our climate crisis.

Please contact your state senator or state representative in support of state Senate Bill 826 and state House Bill 1996. This proposal “ensures homeowners’ associations allow for the installation of solar panels and solar energy systems on homes within their communities.” This bill would not only create solar energy development and jobs, but would help us to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.

Hilari Hinnant

Millersville