The recent school shooting in Texas has given rise to calls for increased restrictions on firearms ownership.

Federal law has created gun-free school zones, unofficially known as “unarmed victim zones.” Potential shooters know they’ll have free rein to kill as many people as they can, and that there will be no effective opposition for quite a while.

The recent shooter in Buffalo, New York, noted in his manifesto that in New York state it was virtually impossible for people to lawfully carry firearms, so he assumed (rightly) that he would be unopposed.

We mourn heroic teachers who die “shielding students with their bodies.” Wouldn’t it be better if they actually had an effective means to protect students, rather than simply being used as (ineffective) human shields?

Schools and other gun-free zones are the softest of soft targets. Wouldn’t it make sense to try to make them less attractive or less vulnerable targets?

President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked about proposals to “harden” these soft targets, stated, “There’s been conversation about hardening schools, that is not something that he (President Biden) believes in.”

Apparently, Biden is more interested in pursuing his political agenda — which I believe would be largely ineffective in preventing these attacks — rather than actually trying to make our children less vulnerable. It makes one wonder which is more important to him.

Biden and our legislators have ample armed security; they are “hard targets.” Why does he oppose the same protections for our children?

Thomas Amlie

West Hempfield Township