It’s fair to say that American society is now dissolving. People are now either shooting their neighbor, the little kids down at the elementary school or the nice people at the supermarket who they share their money worries with in the checkout line.

Life will become more and more of a desert through this, I guess. The politicians are not doing a good job.

The Democrats want to somehow capture the moment, like a fly in a glass, and come down as the voice of reason. Democrats love to think of themselves as sane, but then they start talking about the importance of biological men playing women’s sports, and you realize that’s not the answer to disorder.

Conservatives see the shootings as a road bump on a stony path back to biblical principles. But nobody can capture the moment.

Don’t look to people in power to solve any of these problems. When you breed a culture like the one unfolding in America today, its roots have taken a long time to reach this deep.

You might think I sound like an anarchist, and I partially am, because I think most, if not all, forms of authority are self-destructive, because they need to deceive themselves and others to continue.

At the heart of all these shootings is deception, so my advice is make sure you’re part of the less-deceived. Don’t believe in any form of persuasion, don’t subject yourself to any form of conversion, never convert people and remain safe to yourself.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster