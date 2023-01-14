When we are making decisions such as how to deal with convicted criminals, we must remember that these people are us. We are all one. However, anything destructive is working against life and must be dealt with. Destructive individuals should be allowed to experience the results of their actions and should be allowed to make any corrections they wish to make.

Our young delinquents are not delinquents by nature. They are neglected and they know it, and so they take their anger out on society. The solution is to provide them with loving attention. Society must change to do this.

There is a spiritual side and a practical side to every situation. It’s nice to allow everyone to do whatever they choose to do. That said, if a mass murderer is running around, then, from a practical perspective, the mass murderer must be stopped and society must be protected.

Whatever works in any situation is the way to go. As with everything in life, we are constantly evolving. From a practical perspective, we can’t go from today’s mass incarceration to incarcerating no one. Over time we will get there but, for now, we must protect society by incarcerating violent criminals. And we should try to rehabilitate them, not punish them, as best as we can.

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township