Consciously or subconsciously, each of us makes a basic choice. We either choose to be a productive and contributing member of our society or we go deep into the metaphorical woods and live in a hole.

Our society is a tremendous value. We have a military to protect us, first responders to rescue us, professionals to provide for our needs during life’s greatest challenges and skilled tradesmen to keep our infrastructure and conveniences in working order. We have schools to educate us, stores to provide for our material needs and a myriad of people to entertain us through sports, literature, music and movies.

When threatened, society sometimes asks for sacrifice. Sometimes those sacrifices have indeed been great. Many gave the ultimate sacrifice of themselves, a parent or a child.

This time society asks very little of us. Wear a mask, practice social distancing and, for many, endure a temporary loss of business or income that the rest of society will attempt to offset.

If these sacrifices are too much, remember you still have the option to live out your life in a hole. And when you have done so, some dutiful citizens will volunteer to bury you in it. Perhaps they will even provide a fitting eulogy: “Here lies a man from whom society asked so little, yet he somehow contrived to believe that he owed even less.”

Keith Denlinger

West Hempfield Township