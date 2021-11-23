I read the article in the Oct. 21 LNP | LancasterOnline about the abuse of an 11-year-old boy and his siblings (“Lebanon County woman accused by police of abusing 5 kids over the course of several years pleads guilty”).

What a terrible ordeal he must have endured at the hands of a terrible woman who was his mother, and has pleaded guilty to the charges.

Instead of love, she inflicted pain on him and tortured him and his siblings. Where was the help this child needed to stop this most reprehensible ordeal? When will we take an active stance to counter this type of behavior?

We need to protect our children at any costs. Yes, she has privacy rights but not the right to torture her children. Those poor children will likely need years of counseling, and hopefully will find a loving environment each day of their lives.

May God bless them and protect them as the travel the long hard road to recovery. We as a society must prevent this from ever happening again to any of our children.

Jeffrey G. Butch

East Hempfield Township