To see what transpired last Sunday in Lancaster city through the lens of the final minutes and seconds that ended in tragedy misses the bigger problem.

This isn’t about minutes and seconds; it’s about days, months and years. Society had that time to reach out to this troubled man and avert this. But we didn’t. We ignore the dearth of mental, social and educational infrastructure that could have prevented tremendous heartache.

Instead, we talk about an event that put those involved in a situation that was destined to end in sorrow. Everyone, from the police officer to the man he shot, was set up to fail. Everyone.

Focusing on the violent final chapter of this story is tantamount to saying a collision caused by a drunken driver started and ended when he struck the other vehicle.

It’s time we start asking ourselves who we are as a society, and where our priorities are. Until we do, sadly, this is a tragedy destined to happen time and time again.

Brian Gish

Lancaster