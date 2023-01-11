I thought I was afraid of progressive/socialist media and their leaders. Now I am more afraid of the many ordinary people who I believe are buying into this socialist movement.

Once they get their way, I am not sure they are going to like it. As an example, I use the country of Venezuela, which at one time was the richest country in South America — before the socialists took over. Now it is among the poorest countries. The middle class was wiped out. Now you have the very rich and the very poor.

You always have the very rich, whether your system is communist or capitalist, but under a capitalist government you still have a chance to better yourself.

Rodney Rhodes

Akron