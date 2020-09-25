A Washington, D.C., audience was “shocked” to hear from a Danish diplomat “that Denmark is a market economy” — or so Kay James reported in an op-ed from the Heritage Foundation (“Parents and grandparents: Debunk socialism’s myths,” Sept. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline).

What’s truly shocking, in my view, is that the audience was so ill-informed. It’s been about 30 years since communism collapsed under the weight of its economic inefficiency and appalling inhumanity in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union.

In economically developed and stable Western democracies, socialists advocate for progressive social policies within a free-market economy. They respect their countries’ constitutions and the rule of law. That’s different from what’s happening in places like Venezuela.

Outrage at being economically exploited by the British crown was one of the driving forces behind America’s War of Independence. Our republic was founded on the ideals of equality and freedom guaranteed by a Constitution carefully crafted to balance competing interests and avoid abuses of power.

How should our government ensure that all can pursue their happiness and no one abuses their power? That’s a legitimate question that has led to constitutional amendments, civil rights legislation, worker protection laws, unemployment compensation and programs like Social Security.

So when you hear “socialist,” don’t jump to conclusions, but ask: Do they advocate overthrowing our elected government and eliminating private property — the hallmarks of communism? If they don’t, hear them out with the respect for difference of opinion that is the hallmark of democratic debate. Could they be trying to make our common ideals of democracy, freedom and the pursuit of happiness a reality for us all?

Nina Menke

Manheim Township