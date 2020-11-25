Several recent letter writers persist in warning against socialism. They seem to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle provided by an economic system that favors the few with special tax breaks and other privileges not available to the average person. They extol the “free market,” unaware that it went out with President Ronald Reagan. Falsely creating fear about socialism is how I believe they maintain their perks.

What is socialism? It is the economic system under which a government owns everything and employs everyone. No one is proposing such a system for our country, not even U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The major world economic powers practice a form of democratic socialism, providing free health care, education, affordable mass transit, unemployment compensation and retraining paid for by income and other taxes. And they do this by not spending half of their national budgets on the military. Private enterprise supplies needed goods and services.

Our plutocracy (rule by the wealthy) never has provided financial and other security for the majority of our citizens. Millions have lost jobs due to the pandemic and are anxious about their very existence. Congress and the Trump administration seemingly have no clue about what to do.

First: Stop money from ruling our country. Cut defense spending in half. Use some of the savings to rebuild our country. Create programs that benefit all of us, like a loophole-free tax code, universal health coverage, etc. Get serious about climate change. It’s so obvious.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township