I am puzzled. The party that is asking me to fear encroaching socialism assures me that it will protect Social Security and Medicare.

Social Security and Medicare are perfect examples of socialistic programs, as are — in my view — the 40-hour work week, worker’s compensation, public education, the interstate highway system, government financing of virus research, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Small Business Administration and many programs fundamental to our daily lives.

We have been a socialist country at least for the past 90 years, and it could be argued that many of the original colonies that formed our country were founded on concepts now considered socialist.

The term “socialism” has been made into a swear word by those who would use “We the People” for their personal enrichment.

Fundamental to the freedom we enjoy is capitalistic opportunity for the entrepreneur balanced by social programs to protect the worker and consumer. The tough part is maintaining the balance. Fear neither socialism nor capitalism. Fear losing the necessary balance.

J. Phillip Eisemann

Ephrata