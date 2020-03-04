The land of the free and the home of the brave is under attack by radical socialist extremists. It’s mind-boggling as to why so many Democrats remain silent while Sen. Bernie Sanders advances his quest to transform the American Democratic Party into the socialist Democratic Party. Until the party began rallying around former Vice President Joe Biden this week, it seemed that Democrats were too frightened to deal with Sanders and his socialist entourage.
Democrats are focusing their energy on destroying President Donald Trump. They want to convince America that Russia is helping the president’s reelection. In reality it is highly feasible that the “real’’ Russian collusion is taking place between Sanders and his philosophical soulmate, Vladimir Putin.
I recently read that Sanders had once vacationed in Russia and that he praised the communist system of government. This should not come as a shock to anyone. Sanders is a staunch, dedicated socialist, and history has repeatedly proven that socialists and communists share the same DNA.
In my family, I was taught to always love and be grateful for the freedom that only America offers each of us. Many members of my family lived in communist Cuba during the tyrannical regime of Fidel Castro. When they fled Cuba and were granted political asylum in America, they embraced freedom with a patriotic passion and devotion that would have delighted our Founding Fathers.
After witnessing the struggles for freedom and democracy that people have faced throughout history, I find it incomprehensible that Americans would contemplate changing the course of history in order to allow socialism to destroy everything we cherish.
Kathy E. Hondares
East Lampeter Township