I’m happy with my health care and over 90% of U.S. citizens have some form of health insurance coverage. Over 75% of U.S. citizens rate the quality of care that they receive as good or excellent, according to government surveys. Of course, we can improve our health care, but I don’t see the Sanders administration being able to improve anything.
Now we see Sen. Bernie Sanders offering a new political choice in “democratic socialism” and “free stuff” for the young people. I see that socialism of any kind is anti-American and is counter to our democracy. It’s very un-American.
Please, Sen. Sanders, retire and go back to your wonderful state of Vermont and get a new, free rocking chair with all the money you can extract from your campaign.
Bye-bye, Bernie.
John Seyfert
Manheim Township