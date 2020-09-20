In reading the Sept. 6 op-eds by Gregory Hand (“Republicans evoke socialist bogeyman to scare voters”) and Stuart Wesbury (“Study the issues before you cast your ballot”), I was surprised by Hand’s quote of Acts 4:32-35: “No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had. ... Those who owned land or houses sold them, brought the money from the sales, and put it at the apostles’ feet, and it was distributed to anyone who had need.”

What is missing is the important first line: “All the believers were one in heart and mind.” This was their choice, not a regulation from above.

Socialism is top-down: government taxing and distributing, rather than residents and entities voluntarily choosing to share. Offering free health care and free college tuition are top-down socialism. Medical providers adjusting fees by ability to pay or colleges eliminating tuition for students would be examples of bottom-up communal living.

And what of the costs for free things? Don’t think that Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and other “rich cats” will be the only ones taxed. As to our freedom: Don’t expect to freely receive these when the government adds regulations and red tape.

I’m looking at the issues, not the person. Issues are long-lasting; people come and go. Good people aren’t always good administrators and the reverse can also be true. While I’m not happy with President Donald Trump’s persona, I am happy with the conservative legislation passed during his presidency and not the freebies former Vice President Joe Biden suggests. That’s what I, like Wesbury, am looking at.

George Nettleton

West Lampeter Township