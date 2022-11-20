You don’t have to be a mathematician to figure out that Social Security shouldn’t be in trouble and changes aren’t needed, as the Republicans claim, if the original intent and legislation are followed and Congress no longer considers the trust fund its own “piggy bank.” It would also be nice if Congress repaid the $2.9 trillion it “borrowed” over the years.

If we don’t consider inflation or changes in the tax rate and no increase in salary, the math works as follows: The employee and employer contribute about 10% up to the first $160,200 in salary. This is not income tax but payroll tax and it is supposed to go into the Social Security trust fund. Over a working life span of 45 years, the average individual/employer contributions equate to more than $400,000. The average retirement benefit would be about $12,000 per year. The employee’s contribution should last about 26 years — well past today’s average life expectancy.

There is one more critical factor. The Social Security law authorizes that the funds be invested in Treasury bills. So, if the individual contributions were invested according to the law, the amount would be well over $1 million at retirement. The employee’s annual Social Security could be paid from the interest alone.

My example requires several factors to work. First, Congress must keeps its hands off our money in the trust fund. Second, the original intent must be followed and the money invested. And third, repeal former President Ronald Reagan’s law that allows Social Security payments to be taxed a second time, since we already paid taxes on our original contributions.

Robert Hirsch

Lancaster Township