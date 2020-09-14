I’ll make this short and sweet.

If you are a senior and need Social Security to live, then you had better listen to what it means if President Donald Trump gets elected for another four long and horrible years.

He said last month he will pursue a permanent cut to the payroll taxes that fund Social Security and Medicare if he is reelected.

If he does that, some of our country’s foremost business experts believe the Social Security fund will be depleted and bankrupt by 2023.

If you only expect to live another three years, then I guess you are OK with this scenario. But I for one am not. This is not a scare tactic, but only common sense — which apparently Trump doesn’t have an ounce of.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Trump has, in my view, repeatedly signaled that he would like to get rid of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid because they are all types of socialism. May I remind you that we have paid into this fund all of our working lives?

If you are a senior and vote again for Trump, then be prepared to lose most of your monthly income. And don’t think this can’t happen. I believe that Trump has already ruined our Constitution and has turned the Republican Congress into a bunch of cowards who continue to drink the Kool-Aid.

It may also be a good idea to learn Russian.

Larry Harsh

West Lampeter Township