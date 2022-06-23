Social Security is arguably the most popular and important federal benefit program. It has had an incalculable positive impact; however, almost on a daily basis there are well-written and authoritative articles published about how Social Security is in serious financial trouble.

Between us friends, it sort of is, just as the United States is de facto bankrupt. Now that should scare you!

These articles pick a date when Social Security will “run out of money” and describe how benefits might be cut by 30% or more! I believe that the writers of these articles should frankly be ashamed of themselves and fired for gross incompetence, because they are so very wrong. And they are unnecessarily terrifying seniors.

Remember the first sentence of this letter? So how does your average member of Congress view Social Security? He or she loves it and will protect it to the last breath they draw on Earth. So, do you still think benefits will be cut? Over my dead body they will. What is never mentioned by these alleged “experts” is that Social Security, by federal law, is a “pay as you go” system, meaning current workers pay for current beneficiaries. Hard stop. And most importantly, Congress would just amend the law to prevent any cuts. It does that all the time.

Folks, there are no real “trust funds.” They are a chimera; however, because members of Congress want to be reelected, Social Security benefits will never be cut. Now, when the U.S. government financially implodes due to out-of-control entitlement spending, don’t call any feckless politician. Rather, reflect on why you weren’t a more informed and involved citizen, as democracy demands.

Tom Tillett

West Hempfield Township