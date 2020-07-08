Those who refuse to wear face masks where mandated are making it uncomfortable and unsafe for the rest of us. The police and store managers have not always enforced these requirements. Those who refuse to wear face masks are getting away with this selfish and dangerous behavior.

Until those responsible for enforcing these mandates do their jobs, I encourage all readers to ask those they see without masks to please wear one. Let’s make it at least as uncomfortable for them as they make it for us.

I understand this request requires courage. Most people I have confronted have apologized and put on their masks. Some got angry and refused.

To those who have a medical condition, I suggest they leave and get a face shield.

Some tell me wearing or not wearing a mask is none of my business. I reply that it is all our business until we get to the point where nobody needs to wear masks.

Those who got angry rarely complied with my request. However, at least they heard my First Amendment right to tell them what I thought. More importantly, the word will get out that people like me may make it unpleasant to ignore safety mandates.

Elected officials and merchants who fear that fights will result from the citizen confrontations I advocate should instruct their personnel to enforce our public safety regulations.

In the meantime, please join me in using social pressure to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Kenneth M. Ralph

East Hempfield Township