Anti-social media. Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram are all names I believe are synonymous with that phrase.
They may be labeled the opposite, but in truth they are destroying everything about society. Due to these “social platforms,” some people create false personas, are radically racist, and cause drama because if they are miserable, the world needs to be as well.
These platforms are taking away face-to-face interactions — in which it is much harder to be tough, mean and full of hate and bigotry than it is keyboard to keyboard.
Kids are bullying each other worse than ever on these sites, as well.
We have turned into reclusive creatures, and I am directly blaming the aforementioned. The creators/owners of these sites are making billions of dollars by selling advertisement space to clutter your viewing. Or by making electronic currency to spend on their sites exclusively. Or by selling your search engine history and internet preferences — some even going as far as selling the pictures you post, even pictures of you and your kids.
So I ask, why in the world do we still utilize these systems? Why are we letting them take over our lives? And why are we letting our children use something that we can clearly see is addictive, full of lies, packed with hate, and fanned to a slow flame by the billionaires who claim ownership?
Eric Zelt
Clay Township