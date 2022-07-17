Our nation has become so divided that we can no longer see reality. Facebook, Twitter and all social media have clouded our minds, and I believe they will eventually destroy civil society.

From the very first day Facebook hit the internet I commented, “This will be the destruction of nations and will stoke division among family, friends and people in general.” I think my assumption at that time is becoming reality.

The hateful comments on social media today are very disturbing and unhealthy for everyone. It is no surprise to me that we are having so many mass shootings and individual killings, when we see the comments on these social media platforms.

If we do not soon come together as a country, we will no longer be able to survive. Why are we so fixated on destroying each other, as our government keeps getting bigger and more controlling every day? Are government and the news media stoking the flames of division started by social media, and are we gullible enough to fall for it?

I ask everyone to search their hearts to decide what kind of future they want for themselves and the future generations of this beloved country. We need to be kinder, considerate and helpful to all, and it starts with each one of us individually.

Ann Hertzog

West Lampeter Township