Considering the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, I am struck and frustrated by the absence of conversation and focus on the criminal’s accountability for the act. Instead, much of the focus is on law enforcement, gun control, racism or some other symptom that appears to be an excuse for the actions of the perpetrator.

I suggest that the liberal media, politicians and members of the public who are soft on crime, and seem to sympathize with individuals who do bad things, have contributed to a social environment that is an incubator of individuals who choose to commit violence against innocent people.

Then, when some terrible event occurs, people are outraged and blame symptoms — i.e., guns, race, social status, lack of police action, etc. — rather than being outraged that as a society we have individuals and civic, government and educational leadership that, in my view, tolerate, perpetuate and even advocate for any type of behavior that the individual chooses.

Among other tenets, the preamble of the U.S. Constitution aims to “promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” Having agreement on “general welfare” must include a lack of tolerance for individuals and groups that are a threat to the “general” welfare of all citizens!

Expect everyone to do the right thing, even when no one is watching! Enforce the laws that are on the books. Deal quickly and significantly with criminals. The threat of punishment for serious crimes needs to be so severe that potential criminals decide that doing the evil deed is not worth the risk.

John Schneider

East Petersburg