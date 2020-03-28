To the family I saw playing basketball in the driveway while the grandparents sat side by side in lawn chairs, and to the people I saw standing outside the church talking to each other as closely as this newspaper is to your face, and to the kids my wife saw visiting their grandmother at the home, you must stop.

It is very, very, very, very, very very, very, very, very very important that you engage in social distancing.

There is a reason that our kids are not in school, that people have lost their jobs, and that our economy is or will be in the tank. This is not a joke, and this doesn’t apply to “only other people.” You need to set an example to your family and your community. This means you, me and all of us. So stop the close contact. Now.

And finally, to the lickers out there, your time is up. You know who you are — the ones who are incapable of separating two dollar bills from each other without first licking your finger. Or you need to lick your finger before separating two pieces of paper and then handing your saliva-infested paper to someone. If you need to take a college course to learn how to separate papers without the help of your drool, do it. But your days of licking are over. It is no longer socially acceptable to lick your fingers and then touch something that will be handled by someone else. It never was.

Brian Youngerman

Mount Joy