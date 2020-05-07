A previous letter writer called on all of us to change the phrase “social distancing” to “physical distancing” and he directed our attention toward what “social distancing” really can mean (“We should call it physical distancing,” April 7).

Our society has been going in the direction of “social distancing” for some time now, well before COVID-19. Social media started all this distancing. The younger generations have stopped writing on paper or making personal phone calls to relatives and friends. We have seen, in my view, the growing inability and unease with looking people in the face and talking to them.

Our society is sliding very fast into the abyss of disrupting the natural way of communicating. We might see the development of an elite class working from home, going to school from home, going to church from home and also shopping from home. There also could be a class of people who cannot work from home, and within that group are many people without technical tools or the abilities to use them — the worker bees. Talk about the rapid growth of the separation of classes within humanity.

Mankind is not going through a pandemic for the first or last time, but let’s not destroy human communication — and religious practices, commerce and trade — with it.

In my view, we handled ourselves a lot better during the worldwide pandemic in 1918-19. It is not that this pandemic is any bigger. We were just unprepared and aren’t handling it right.

Herwig G. Schutzler

Lititz