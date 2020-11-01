Thanks to the monolithic corporate culture and power structure at online tech giants such as YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, the unwashed masses of the republic are being shielded from information that we cannot be permitted to ponder ourselves.

As scores of links and websites are taken down or given warning tags, speech masters are seemingly determined to frame civil discourse on their terms, First Amendment be damned.

The American left nurtured the free speech movement of the 1960s to good effect, and bravo for them. They were true to their cause. Now, the ideological descendants of this group — a cadre of today’s progressives — seem to be moving us, by dint of their media power, into our very own corporate “1984.”

In that book, George Orwell wrote, “The masses never revolt of their own accord, and they never revolt merely because they are oppressed. Indeed, so long as they are not permitted to have standards of comparison, they never even become aware that they are oppressed.”

Our enlightened guardians of access are skillfully narrowing the means of civil discourse in the United States. This is an outrage that should unite left and right. Donald Trump versus Joe Biden? That’s important, but the most sobering issue of 2020 won’t be settled at the ballot box.

Todd Berner

Lancaster Township