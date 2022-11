Shell recently reported third-quarter profits of $9.5 billion — more than double what it earned last year. Did it increase drilling on the oil leases it has? No! Did it increase investment in its oil-refining infrastructure? No! Did it reduce inflationary pressure by reducing gasoline prices at the pump? No!

What it did do was raise its dividend to shareholders and expand stock buybacks. What a sad commentary on corporate citizenship.

Thomas Hassler

Lancaster