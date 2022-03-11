Inflation is the highest in 40 years, with seemingly no end in sight. The nationwide average for regular gas is now more than $4.30 per gallon — and going higher. Food prices are going up and up!

White House press secretary Jen Psaki claims that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the reason for the spike in gas prices. That’s a laugh.

In my view, President Joe Biden started it all on day one of his failing presidency. Apparently he thinks we’re really stupid.

The United States was far more energy-independent before Biden adopted the radical left’s green policy initiatives. He essentially declared war on fossil fuels, which even some of his fellow Democrats now realize was a big mistake. Wake up, Joe. Prices are going up due to fuel prices affecting all sectors of our economy.

If not for Biden, maybe the United States would have been able to help the NATO countries move away from their energy dependence on Russian oil. I believe that would have had an impact on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

I’m guessing that green energy advocates believe that becoming dependent on China for solar panels and batteries is going to be good for the U.S. in the long run.

Instead of removing barriers to U.S. oil production, Biden is begging for Saudi Arabia to raise production and is even trying to buy oil from Iran and Venezuela, which are not our friends.

In my view, Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan weakened America’s status around the world, especially among our NATO allies. This reminds me of one of his campaign speeches, in which Biden said Vladimir Putin would fear him. It’s not happening!

John Nickle

Manheim Township