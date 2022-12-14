Regarding Marc Thiessen’s column (“Memo to GOP: Trump spinning out of control”), published in the Dec. 7 edition: Is Donald Trump out of control because the candidates he endorsed got walloped in the midterm elections? Or because he has advocated that the Constitution be terminated? What if Trump’s candidates had won? Would the Washington Post’s Thiessen then think all was right in the GOP and Trumpworld, regardless of who gets invited to dinner at Mar-a-Lago? (Everyone gets a classified document as a thank-you gift.)

For Thiessen to be sounding the alarm about an out-of-control Trump is laughable. Where has Thiessen been since 2015? Trump was unfit for office when he declared his candidacy, unfit when he was nominated, unfit when he ran and unfit for all four years he was the president. And now Thiessen and the rest finally see the light?

Thiessen can run from Trump now, but no amount of cleanser will ever remove the Trump stench from the Republican Party. They can inject all the bleach they want but that stain will be with the GOP forever. The minute Trump stopped winning, he no longer served the GOP’s purposes and, to their chagrin, they find he’s impossible to cut loose. The GOP supported Trump, used him for its own purposes and now has buyer’s remorse because he is no longer a winner. The GOP will be quoting Lady Macbeth (“Macbeth,” Act 5, scene 1) for years to come whenever any mention is ever made of Donald Trump.

Phil Capp

Lancaster