Years ago, as I remember, our local highways were pristine and free of liter. Things have now changed, as the roads around Lancaster County (routes 283, 30 and 222) are littered with tires, plastic buckets, fast food cups and everything else that people have discarded.

Also, I have noticed when traveling to our neighbor states that I do not see this mess on the side of their roads. Why couldn’t we use our prison inmates more expansively to clean up the trash along the highway, as some other states have done?

Robert Miller

Mount Joy