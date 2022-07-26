These days, people take umbrage for every slight or imagined slight. When I was growing up the saying went: Sticks and stones will break my bones, but words will never hurt me. So you can call me anything you want and it will have no effect on me.

On this subject of Roe v. Wade being overturned: I believe abortion, if used as birth control, is a brutal and barbaric act that no civilized being should condone. The same people who think nothing of killing an unborn child think the death penalty is wrong. Since society has granted amnesty to death and brutality, we have abhorrent individuals who feel empowered to hurt and kill innocent people to acquire a moment of infamy. Whether it is guns, bombs or vehicles, almost anything can be used for mayhem. The media pick and chose how to present the so-called news. They have become partisan commentators, in my view. And then we have cancel culture. Also, we can’t go on blaming police for our dysfunctional society.

If we don’t become more tolerant of others, we will destroy ourselves.

Carl Jeffries

Warwick Township