“Trump supporters should burn.” That is a headline I just read in the mainstream news. It refers to a tweet by Hollywood actress and singer Janelle Monáe that apparently condones the mass genocide of Republicans. She seemingly thinks 72 million Trump voters should be put to the torch for having a different political view and for supporting a man elected to office.

Literally, the death penalty —performed like witch hunts in the 1600s. Does she even realize how much bigotry she is spewing with this comment? Does the rest of her political party see it? Do the children who look up to her see it? Do they even care?

For some, the answer is even scarier: They condone it. That is what we have seemingly turned into as a country. The hate is so thick that some people want half the country dead. Wow! It does not stop there at all. Many more people of power and influence within this crumbling nation are, in my view, promoting violence, robbery and hate — all the while using a guise of unity for their political agenda.

Unity is not “agree with me or I will burn you on a stake.”

I urge parents out there to really start paying attention to what your children are being taught by these extreme leftists. The indoctrination is real, and it has been happening for a long time at this point. School is a place of learning facts, not being told how to think. School used to ask for free thinkers, now, it seemingly punishes them.

Eric Zelt

Clay Township