President Donald Trump, in my view, has harmed Americans by contributing to climate change; ignoring the potential Social Security shortfall; supporting white supremacy; encouraging divisiveness; being unable to find the parents of 545 children; putting Americans at risk for death from COVID-19 by delaying action and poking fun at people who wear masks; and wasting money building walls.

Trump is tops when it comes to treating our enemies nicely, reversing international agreements and demeaning our allies. What country can trust a habitual liar?

What kind of leader has 415 members of his administration who have resigned or been fired? He can’t still pretend he’s on “The Apprentice.” Attitude and respect do matter. Trump seemingly can’t even work with people he appointed.

He pays little in taxes but has spent over $100 million in taxpayer money for golf outings during his four years. He reportedly arranged for U.S. military planes to make costlier refueling stops in Scotland, with the crews staying at his resort.

His businesses have reportedly been paid about $2.5 million by the federal government for services provided. We deserve a president who doesn’t use taxpayer money to his personal advantage.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But he helped our investments. How much better if he’d actually helped the economy by reducing the national debt instead of increasing it. Our children might be taxed steeply to make up for Trump’s 40% reduction in corporate taxes. Our national debt is now $27 trillion!

Conservatives got the Supreme Court. Now come together and reverse the harm Trump has done. Vote for Joe Biden.

Sherry Rich

Manheim Township