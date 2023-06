So, Lancaster County taxpayers will now be paying almost 10% more (and $38,000 over the bid request “ceiling”) to contract the services of a Bucks County organization for the county’s parenting skills training program after Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons’ tiff with YWCA Lancaster (“YWCA loses social services contract,” June 22 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I guess Parsons should remove “no-nonsense fiscal conservative” from his biography on the county website.

Mark Stoner

Lancaster