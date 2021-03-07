President Joe Biden: I hope this letter finds you in good health. During your campaign and your inaugural speech, you promised to be a president for “all Americans,” and you stated you would reach across the aisle to get things done.

During your first few weeks in office, you have stopped construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, potentially eliminating thousands of good-paying jobs and negatively affecting countless small businesses.

You have paused drilling on federal lands, which could lead to the loss of millions of dollars in revenue to many Western states, mostly red states. Some of that revenue was used for education.

You rolled back many of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, seemingly encouraging caravans of immigrants to head toward our southern borders.

These policies you reversed had been mostly supported by the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump.

Ten Republican senators came to you with a proposal for COVID-19 relief, and you didn’t seem to give their proposal the serious consideration it deserved. So much for your promises. However, I am not surprised, because in your 40-plus years in public office you have, in my view, shown a propensity for not telling the truth.

Also, please tell your climate envoy, John Kerry, to stop lecturing us about climate change while he flies around in a private jet, telling laid-off workers they can get a job building solar panels. It’s an insult.

Finally, gas prices in my area have gone up over 45 cents since you took office. Come on, man!

Respectfully,

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township