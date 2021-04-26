Oh, the anguish! The pounds of ink and paper expended! All over the fate of one owlet (“Town gives a hoot,” April 13 LNP | LancasterOnline).

“It may be legal, but I say that doesn’t make it right,” one person is quoted as saying in the article. What an absolute tempest in a teapot!

The falconer who did this “awful” deed spent years to learn the skills and obtain the licenses to participate in this millennial old sport. I don’t know the individual, but I am aware of the dedication and work required to be a falconer. It is no small feat.

Second fact: Many young raptors are killed by their nest mates. So maybe this “awful” thing saved the life of the owlet.

If all these bleeding hearts wanted to really help birds, they would be out ripping up lawns — those green patches of biological desert. They would plant trees and shrubs and let grasses and forbs grow uninhibited. Not only would that help the birds, but it would reduce the nutrient and pesticide load being dumped into the Chesapeake Bay. Plus, it would save fuel used to mow the monstrosities and sequester carbon.

Oh, and dealing with feral cats and any household cats allowed to run free outside would help birds, too.

Dale Chadwick

Lancaster Township