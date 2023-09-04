I recently had a medical emergency necessitating hospitalization. The kind, considerate nurses at Willow Valley Communities quickly called the first responders, who promptly and efficiently transported me to Lancaster General Hospital.

In everyone who helped me in the emergency room — and there were many — to the personnel on 8 Frederick West, where I spent several days, professionalism was evident.

From the doctors, to those delivering the services, I was treated with respect and made to believe that my healing was their first concern.

We in the greater Lancaster area are fortunate to have a wide choice of medical facilities and competent medical services. I am grateful for these choices and thank all the fine individuals who serve us for their dedicated service.

Sarah (Sue) McDonald

West Lampeter Township