This is regarding the July 18 LNP | LancasterOnline article “A life of leadership.”

When I was 20 years old, I had a full-time job but no furniture and very little money.

I walked into Roth’s Furniture Store in Elizabethtown and was greeted by a gentleman whose name was Bob Brain. I explained my situation to him. I didn’t know him, and he didn’t know me. However, I showed him my pay stub, and he decided to take a chance on me. He gave me an in-store credit and delivered my first-ever living room suite to an apartment I was sharing with my buddies. I walked to the store on payday every week until I had paid in full.

A year later, I desperately needed to get my driver’s license and a car. I still didn’t have much money, but I had a good work history. I walked into Elizabethtown Trust Company. I met another gentleman whose name was Robert Enck. I didn’t know him, and he didn’t know me. I had no assets, and the only credit I had was Brain’s good word that I had paid Roth’s Furniture Store in full. Enck also decided to take a chance on me. He arranged for a small loan and I bought a 1971 Gremlin from Garber Motors. I was set.

I’ll be 69 years old in a couple of weeks. Bob Brain and Bob Enck changed my life forever.

David Rosensteel

Elizabethtown