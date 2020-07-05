How does it feel, LNP | LancasterOnline?

Now that Joe Biden has completed his brief visit to our fine city in near secrecy, you know the feeling of being ignored and the lack of transparency that have been obvious to the rest of us for a long time.

The Democrats in our state and city have, in my view, kept us in the dark for way too long. Now their staunchest supporter feels slighted by being denied access to Biden’s little meeting to discuss “housing, racial justice and community development block grants” with a select few.

It would appear that LNP | LancastererOnline was snubbed from a rather small and inconsequential “event.” Perhaps Biden’s handlers were afraid of any gaffes that might have occurred. If LNP | LancasterOnline couldn’t report them, they never happened.

Conversely, I believe that all of President Donald Trump’s major accomplishments and success stories have been downplayed, negatively spun or totally ignored almost daily by the national media. This includes your newspaper’s almost daily publication of leftist opinion pieces.

The fact that LNP | LancasterOnline was shut out of this local discussion should prompt you to reassess your priorities. Biden rarely coming out of hiding and then hastily speaking with a few hand-selected supporters pales in importance to LNP | LancasterOnline keeping us informed about the real and ongoing problems we all face as a nation.

Woody Gingrich

Lancaster