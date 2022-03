I just wanted to thank you for the photo by Blaine T. Shahan in “Through the Viewfinder” in the Feb. 27 Sunday LNP.

I know nothing about photography and even less about photographing wildlife, but what a beautiful photo of the snowy owl by Shahan.

With all the sadness, dissension and horror in the news, it was so refreshing and uplifting to see a sign of beauty and grace in nature — and right in our backyard.

Thanks for sharing that with us.

Bonnie Meads

Mount Joy Township