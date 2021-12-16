You just can’t help yourselves, can you? While rendering your opinion regarding the traffic flow problem at The Shoppes at Belmont caused by the popularity of the Chick-fil-A restaurant (“Traffic jam,” Dec. 9 LNP editorial), you had to slip in yet another snide comment, which I believe is so common in your editorials: “Many of us have reasons other than the traffic to avoid this particular restaurant chain.”

Had this restaurant been owned by a chain supporting atheists, antifa and America-haters, I believe you would have applauded its success. Christianity is seemingly anathema to you. Shame on you.

Jannifer Weiss

Manheim Township