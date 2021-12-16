Letters to the editor

You just can’t help yourselves, can you? While rendering your opinion regarding the traffic flow problem at The Shoppes at Belmont caused by the popularity of the Chick-fil-A restaurant (“Traffic jam,” Dec. 9 LNP editorial), you had to slip in yet another snide comment, which I believe is so common in your editorials: “Many of us have reasons other than the traffic to avoid this particular restaurant chain.”

Had this restaurant been owned by a chain supporting atheists, antifa and America-haters, I believe you would have applauded its success. Christianity is seemingly anathema to you. Shame on you.

Jannifer Weiss

Manheim Township

