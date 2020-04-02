Here we are, going through one of our worst crises as a nation with COVID-19 moving across the land. Buried in the pages of your local paper, even nationally, you’ll be hard-pressed to find the snakes and jackals who have been hard at work (U.S. Sens. Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler) to make sure their nest eggs stay secure. Even after they give the masses a few crumbs, few will question their betrayal of the public trust with what appears to be insider trading. I, however, will scream at the top of my lungs from the tallest platform available to me.

Many hardworking people are suffering, and will suffer, when all is said and done, only to be undermined by the very people they sent to Washington to represent them. Anyone can make political hay out of this, but the fact remains: How do so many people go to Washington as members of the middle class and come home as multimillionaires? I think they just showed us how; now we need to clean up. Tired of it in Lititz.

Charles A. Martin

Warwick Township