As the representative for the 11th Congressional District, Lloyd Smucker has a grand tradition of what I view as working against the public interest.

Among the bills he is on record as opposing are the following:

— The 2021 Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act.

— The 2022 Active Shooter Alert Act.

— The Affordable Insulin Now Act.

— The Right to Contraception Act.

— The Respect for Marriage Act.

His opposition to Roe v. Wade seems to ignore the profound privacy and medical issues confronting women.

Recently, Smucker, who has frequently expressed his concerns regarding inflation, opposed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which was supported by 120 of the country’s most respected economists. While arguing that spending should be cut, Smucker fails to recognize or itemize the profound effect this legislation will have on many important public services. Hypocritically, he never suggests that cutting spending could well include reducing his own salary. Perhaps the best solution is to elect someone who I believe will address the true concerns of the 11th Congressional District and the nation — someone such as Bob Hollister.

William Overly

Manheim Township