The April 7 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial, “Missing the mark,” criticized U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker for not doing earmarks, or in colloquial terms, not “bringing home the bacon.” I applaud Smucker for taking this position on earmarks for several reasons, including the fact this accurately reflects the majority of his constituents’ wishes.

Politicians spend only one kind of money, that being “other people’s money,” or OPM. The individuals and organizations pursuing earmarks want your money for usually narrow purposes with no accountability. Also, while subtle, there can be a patina of corruption or “pay to play” associated with earmarking.

Sadly, I agree that earmarks can grease the skids of the legislative process by gaining a yes vote if you give me some personal OPM for back home to help me politically with an important group or individual. In my view, something like that would usually generate some type of disapproval from the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.

A struggling single parent might object to some OPM going for electric charging stations, for instance, in one of the most affluent congressional districts in America. Electric vehicles are overwhelmingly owned by the very well-off. I guarantee you that struggling parent does not own a Tesla.

America is decadent and broke, and that OPM will come from those yet born. Sad.

Tom Tillett

Columbia