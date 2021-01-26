Congressman Lloyd Smucker was an enabler of former President Donald Trump’s reckless behaviors for four years. The results were on display for the world to see Jan. 6.

As the congressman was being chased from the U.S. House chambers, I sent him the following email at 2:48 p.m. Jan. 6: “Watching the takeover of the U.S. Capitol. I hope you are all safe. This is the direct result of the Republican Party allowing Trump to do whatever he pleased. Stay safe. Brings a Bible verse to mind. Hosea 8:7: ‘For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.’ ”

Unfortunately, we are all in the path of the whirlwind.

Edward Iovino

East Lampeter Township