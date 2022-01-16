A little more than a year ago, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol with the intent of terrorizing Congress into overturning the legitimate election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Just hours later, on Jan. 7, 2021, Lancaster County Congressman Lloyd Smucker acceded to the mob’s wish and voted against certifying our state’s ballot count, which would have disenfranchised millions of Pennsylvanians.

Soon after, Smucker voted in opposition to impeaching the defeated president, whose lies about a stolen election incited the attack.

Six months after that, Smucker voted against forming a select committee to determine the truth behind that attack.

And on Jan. 6, 2022, Smucker refused to attend a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol solemnly commemorating the horrendous event.

Why did Smucker do these things? Two possible reasons present themselves. Either he seriously believes it is acceptable to disregard the will of the people and reverse the results of a free and fair election through violent terrorism — explicitly violating his oath to defend the Constitution. Or, he simply lacks the courage to go against his fellow Republicans and stand up for democracy.

Which, if so, would make Smucker either a seditionist traitor or a sniveling coward. Those are the only two choices. And either one ought to be enough to disqualify him from ever again holding public office.

The Republican Committee of Lancaster County, therefore, has a clear duty to reject Smucker as unfit to be its nominee in November’s midterm election to represent this congressional district. And if they don’t do it, the voters certainly should.

Ward Latshaw

East Hempfield Township