In my view, Congressman Lloyd Smucker attempts to frame election deniers in a reasonable light. He’s frustrated? Why not answer questions? Where’s the transparency?

I believe that Smucker fails to answer the main question: How is it that not one red flag was thrown regarding the results of his 2020 win and the wins of all the other Republicans in that election? They were on the same ballots.

His attempt to legitimize his own conspiracy-pandering position is a load of self-serving hogwash.

What Smucker has done, in my view, is undermine our democratic process and falsely give renewed support and a platform to those who want to cry about cheating when they don’t win a free and fair election.

Cleverly framed lies are still lies, and I believe that Lloyd Smucker is as guilty of telling them as all the other Donald Trump devotees. That mindset has no place in our government.

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy Township