For the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I was asked to evaluate our progress on his “dream” (“A lament on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” Jan. 18 op-ed).

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 came quickly to mind, because for many African Americans living today our vote was not granted, but won by our parents and grandparents.

We inherit the vote from people who went to war to prove the patriotism of Black Americans. We inherit the vote from people who faced down dogs and hoses to secure it for their grandchildren.

That legislation was enacted to address the many ways in which white lawmakers sought to restrict or invalidate the votes of Black persons.

My representative in Congress, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, recently attempted to do just that. I know that mine is far from the first letter to criticize the congressman for his efforts to disenfranchise his own voters. However, it is crucial to recognize that Black voters changed the political fates of states like Pennsylvania and Georgia in 2020.

Some Republicans didn’t like that, so they responded by baselessly deeming those results “fraudulent.” This is directly out of the Jim Crow playbook.

My representative, along with some of his congressional colleagues, attempted to steal a gift given to me by my ancestors. The vote is a precious family heirloom for Black people in this country.

As if to spit in our grandparents’ faces, Smucker then took to social media on Jan. 18 to remind us of Dr. King's legacy, all while doing his level best to dismantle it.

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

President

Lancaster City Council