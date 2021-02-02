It is time for Congressman Lloyd Smucker to resign. His efforts to disenfranchise his own constituents, seemingly in order to overturn an election and advance his own political position, are unconscionable.

The excuse Smucker tendered for his despicable action is that “tens of thousands” of his constituents raised “legitimate concerns” about the election.

The evidence shows that these “concerns” were bogus conspiracy theories that were disseminated through social media and that, time and again, were shown to be unsubstantiated. Dozens of court challenges failed because there was absolutely no evidence of fraud.

Yet Smucker persisted in giving support to those fringe elements that clung to these wild accusations, even after the U.S. Capitol was illegally besieged by seditious rioters. Smucker’s role in keeping this false narrative alive lent a false sense of legitimacy that not only encouraged these extremists, but also gave more moderate Republicans a lie to which many continue to cling.

All the while, Smucker did not question the validity of his own reelection, even while questioning the constitutionality of voting laws passed by his own party in Pennsylvania. Smucker’s objection to the legally certified electors disrupted a sacred constitutional process, and he will forever wear the stain of the day’s horrific events.

The elected representatives who sought to obstruct the electoral process are enemies of democracy and are not fit to hold public office.

Ellen Sloane

Lancaster