Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s statement in the wake of President Donald Trump’s latest ugly racist comments demands clarification. It reads in its entirety: “Sometimes I disagree with my colleagues in the House on policy, especially the Democrat majority’s veer towards socialism and recent left-wing approach on national security, immigration and healthcare. These debates are an intended function of Congress. However, racially-motivated statements or behavior is totally unacceptable and unbecoming of our great nation.”
Because he mentioned House Democrats specifically, he appears to be criticizing them for making “racially motivated statements.” Is he really chiding House Democrats for responding to a president who told four members of Congress (all nonwhite women) they should go back to the countries they came from (three of whom were born in the U.S.)? To a president who said that “they hate America” and “if they don't like it they can leave”?
If that is the case, Smucker has reached a new low in serving the people of Lancaster County, just like the president has for our nation.
If Smucker was in fact referring to the president, then he should do so directly so there is no confusion. While Smucker is right that members of Congress can and do disagree, there should be no disagreement that this president’s latest racist tirade is reprehensible to all.
Scott Orange
East Hempfield Township