In Tuesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, a news article (“Smucker to reject electoral count”) contrasted what are essentially Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s positions: (1) the November election must have been corrupt because Trump lost, but (2) it was perfectly OK since Smucker won.

Which is it, Mr. Smucker?

Hypocrisy is not news, of course, but this issue raises the stakes far beyond the usual argument. Some weak politicians, like Smucker, are siding with a wannabe dictator against American democracy. They need to be replaced by patriots with the courage to stand up for America, be they Republicans or Democrats.

R. D. Shelton

East Hempfield Township