U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker,

Who exactly did you think you were representing when you challenged Pennsylvania electoral votes? Should we now look forward to seeing you bare-chested, sporting a fur hat with horns, carrying a spear or maybe waving a Confederate flag on the floor in the U.S. House?

How gullible you are to speak for the fringe conspiracy theorists who would attempt to overturn a proven free and fair election.

Former President Donald Trump has finally left the White House. I don’t care how much pomp accompanied his exit, as long as he is gone, never to disgrace this country again.

Cathy J. Anderer

Salisbury Township

